SOLEIMANI’S FATAL ARROGANCE REVEALS A FOOL’S CONTEMPT FOR HIS ENEMIES:

Understand these facts first and foremost: Qassem Soleimani was a career state-sponsored terrorist whose financial, ideological and strategic sponsor was the Iranian theocratic dictatorship the Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini founded in 1979.

Another fact: In 1984, the U.S. State Department placed Iran on its list of state sponsors of terrorism.