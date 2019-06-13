«

June 13, 2019

SO IT’S A REVERSE SOVIET AIRBRUSH OPERATION? GQ Ran This Photo Of Silicon Valley “Tech Titans” In Italy. All The Women Were Photoshopped In.

Old and busted: Skilled Stalinist airbrush artists removing people who committed wrongthink against current party socialist worldview out of photographs:

The new hotness? In Soviet America, to ward off Stalinist accusations of wrongthink against current party socialist worldview, skilled airbrush artists insert you into doctored photographs!

(Via Newsalert.)

Posted by Ed Driscoll at 12:46 pm
InstaPundit is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to Amazon.com.