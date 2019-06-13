June 13, 2019

SO IT’S A REVERSE SOVIET AIRBRUSH OPERATION? GQ Ran This Photo Of Silicon Valley “Tech Titans” In Italy. All The Women Were Photoshopped In.

Old and busted: Skilled Stalinist airbrush artists removing people who committed wrongthink against current party socialist worldview out of photographs:

The new hotness? In Soviet America, to ward off Stalinist accusations of wrongthink against current party socialist worldview, skilled airbrush artists insert you into doctored photographs!

