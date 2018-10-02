October 2, 2018

SILENT SHELLS FOR SPECIAL OPERATIONS:

In 2018 Russian special operations troops began receiving the lightweight 2B25 silenced mortar. The mortar weighs 13 kg (29 pounds) and fires a 3.3 kg (7.2 pound) shell with a 1.9 kg (4.2 pound) high explosive warhead…The 2B25 shell is designed to create no smoke or flash as it is fired from the mortar tube. Equally important is that the silenced mortar makes no more sound than a silenced assault rifle bullet would make when fired. This unique performance comes at a price.