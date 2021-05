SHUT UP AND KEEP DIGGING, KID: Has anybody in His Fraudulency’s administration noted the vital importance of cobalt to Electric Vehicles (EVs) that are to replace gasoline-powered cars and trucks?

No? Well maybe they should, according to Issues & Insights, which points out that half of the world’s known Cobalt reserves are in the Democratic Republic of Congo and that children are being used as slaves to extract the resource for Western companies building EVs.