December 20, 2017

CRIME AND PUNISHMENT: Showing an advance copy of your story to a subject for approval is a cardinal sin of journalism. But it paid off handsomely for Glenn Thrush, who used his obsequious charms on the Clinton Machine to land himself a plum gig as a White House reporter for The New York Times. But the rules of journalism pale in comparison to exposing your employer to a potential sexual harassment lawsuit: “New York Times reporter Glenn Thrush to be dismissed from White House beat after suspension” reports Business Insider.

“The sexual misconduct allegations against Thrush come amid a wave of similar reports from women spanning a multitude of industries in recent months, many of which included bombshell original reporting from The Times’ own staff.”

An abuse victims’ lawyer could really go to town on the company in a civil suit if it could be shown they knew about it and ignored complaints. Editor Dean Baquet said in a statement that “While we believe that Glenn has acted offensively, we have decided that he does not deserve to be fired […] Each case has to be evaluated based on individual circumstances. We believe this is an appropriate response to Glenn’s situation.”

To my mind, that’s laudable, because the instantaneous reaction to such allegations seems to have veered off the Due Process rails, and people are being fired without so much as an opportunity to address the allegations.