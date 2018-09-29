September 29, 2018

SEXUAL ASSAULT WAS A MISDEMEANOR UNDER 1982 MARYLAND LAW: Worse yet, for Christine Blasey Ford, there was a one-year statute of limitations for filing a complaint against Brett Kavanaugh, who, she now claims, sexually assaulted her sometime in the early 1980s during a high schoolers’ party at a house somewhere in Maryland’s Washington, D.C. suburbs. The local police chief and state’s attorney also say the location of the alleged crime must be known.

But here’s the good news for Ford: Local Democrat officials in Montgomery County, Maryland, where the alleged assault occurred, don’t think their law enforcement officials should worry about minor details like the fact Ford hasn’t filed a complaint as the victim.

Prediction: Next, these Democrats will clamor for ignoring the Constitution’s ban on ex post facto actions so that Kavanaugh can be charged under present law, which classifies sexual assault as a felony. And then they’ll say why bother with formal charges, just “arrest” Kavanaugh and throw him in the slammer for the rest of his life. After all, survivors must be believed, right?