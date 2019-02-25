February 25, 2019

SENATE BLUE SLIPS MAY BE NEXT CASUALTY OF DEMS’ RELIGION TESTS: When Sen. Tammy Baldwin (D-Wis.) reversed her prior support last year for a Trump nominee when his strongly traditional Catholic beliefs on marriage were publicized, she may have set in motion a series of events that culminate in the loss of another venerable Senate tradition.

It may not sound like a significant issue but it is, if you care about Article VI, Clause 3 of the Constitution. And Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Lindsey Graham almost certainly recognizes the importance of it for his political standing, especially among a fair number of conservatives who in the months since Sen. John McCain’s passing have found a lot to like about him.