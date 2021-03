SCIENCE AND SOULS CAN BOTH BE TRUE: Los Angeles Police Detective Jimmy Wallace begs to disagree with those who claim science has disproven the existence of the human soul. One might think, in view of Soul Music like Wilson Pickett’s, that shouldn’t be a point in dispute, but alas, it is, particularly on the Left where the totalitarians do their most determinedly anti-God thing. And don’t miss the teaser about something new coming soon for HillFaith.