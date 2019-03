AT THE VERY LEAST, THE DEBATE SHOULD EMBARRASS PROGRESSIVES: School Choice for All? While Betsy DeVos’ plan to use federal tax credits to provide “education freedom scholarships” may seem like a political non-starter, Max Eden argues that it could happen: “Any federal school-choice initiative has at least two obstacles: conservatives are wary of “federal” and progressives hate “school choice.” But EFS potentially has appeal for both sides.”