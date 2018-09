SARAH SANDERS SHOWS WHY SHE’S UP TO WASHINGTON’S TOUGHEST JOB: Kathryn Blackhurst of LifeZette gives us a glimpse of why Sarah Huckabee Sanders is almost certainly the perfect person to be President Donald Trump’s White House press secretary. As we say back home in Oklahoma, she don’t take no crap from the likes of ABC’s George Stephanopoulos, a former Clinton and congressional Democratic flak now posing as a serious journalist.