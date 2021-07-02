July 2, 2021

ROGER SIMON: What the New York Election Fiasco Tells Us about Voter Fraud.

Nothing underscores this more dramatically than the mega-fiasco surrounding the New York City Democratic mayoral primary. As the world knows now, some 135,000 non-existent votes were somehow magically injected into the system.

The winner of this supposed “ranking system” election (it certainly was “rank” in every sense of the world) is naturally suing and we seem headed for a do-ever.

This primary was, needless to say, virtually the city’s mayoral election since New York voters these days seem constitutionally allergic to Republicans, or to civic health, for that matter. They already showed their great intelligence electing Bill De Blasio in the first place, perhaps the most universally hated politician of our time.

As someone born in NYC when it was a wonderful place to live, I look on the demise of that once great city as a true domestic, even a global, tragedy.

But this demise has something to tell us. New York is the media capital of the world and it (they) have been lying to us and themselves for a long time, decades really.

The old line “If you can make it New York, you can make it anywhere,” now has redolence we never anticipated. Maybe it should be rewritten as “If New York can [blank] it up, anybody can.”

It should tell us that election fraud or malfeasance or just plain gross error, all of them together or separately, are not only possible everywhere in our country, they likely have happened everywhere—or nearly.