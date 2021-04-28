April 28, 2021

REVIVING OBAMA’S IRAN “NUCLEAR DEAL” MEANS WAR, NOT PEACE: But Slow Joe seems Hell bent on reviving Obama’s so-called Joint Comprehensive Plan Of Action (JCPOA).

Incorporating “comprehensive” in the JCPOA’s name was reprehensibly dishonest, for the Obama deal was not comprehensive. Follow the JCPOA’s timeline and you discover the Obama administration gave Tehran’s bad guys billions in cash before they officially agreed to the slimy deal.

The ayatollahs used Obama’s payoff cash to wage war in Yemen and Syria.

In May 2018, I wrote that the JCPOA failed to penalize the Iranian regime’s violent troublemaking and its criminal operations, a grievous flaw. I wrote that column a week after Israel released an information trove documenting the regime’s failure to comply with key JCPOA nuclear weapons development provisions.

The economic sanctions imposed by the Trump administration frustrated Iran’s ability to finance war and terror. Trump’s withdrawal from the JCPOA was the predicate action that made the Abraham Accords possible — Nobel Prize-worthy peace treaties between Israel and the UAE and other Arab states.