January 27, 2017

RETREAT IN THE FOREST: One of the Battle of the Bulge photos I missed during StrategyPage’s retrospective photo series. There are a half-dozen other photos that got skipped during the six weeks the series ran. I’ll play catch up over the weekend. But this photo of German infantrymen retreating struck me as an apt mirror of yesterday’s photo of U.S. forces advancing. The caption doesn’t give the date the action occurred, just January 1945. I’ll bet the date is mid-January 1945, but that’s a guess. This is a genuine combat photo, too.