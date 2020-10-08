«
»

October 8, 2020

ONE MORE REASON TO LEAVE CALIFORNIA: The Reparations Racket. California, which entered the Union as a free state, establishes a task force to explore paying reparations to descendants of slaves. What could go wrong?

Posted by John Tierney at 6:36 pm
