«
»

April 29, 2020

OPENING THE ECONOMY — AND THE STREETS: A Plan for Ending New York’s Shutdown. Arpit Gupta suggests starting by bringing people under 45 back to work. He also proposes closing a lot of streets to give pedestrians more room for social distancing, which strikes me as a good idea. Even though I often drive in Manhattan and am a devout defender of the automobile everywhere else in America,  I think New York has given away too much valuable space to cars, and there’s no need to keep doing it with traffic so much lighter these days.

Posted by John Tierney at 1:42 pm
InstaPundit is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to Amazon.com.