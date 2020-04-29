April 29, 2020

OPENING THE ECONOMY — AND THE STREETS: A Plan for Ending New York’s Shutdown. Arpit Gupta suggests starting by bringing people under 45 back to work. He also proposes closing a lot of streets to give pedestrians more room for social distancing, which strikes me as a good idea. Even though I often drive in Manhattan and am a devout defender of the automobile everywhere else in America, I think New York has given away too much valuable space to cars, and there’s no need to keep doing it with traffic so much lighter these days.