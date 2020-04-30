«
April 30, 2020

THE 1918 PANDEMIC DIDN’T SHUT DOWN BROADWAY OR SILENCE CARUSO: The Show Must Go On! Most of New York’s theaters and the Metropolitan Opera didn’t close during the Spanish flu pandemic. Here’s how they can reopen this year.

Posted by John Tierney at 4:14 pm
