May 4, 2021

REMEMBER JOHN KASICH SPEAKING TO THE 2020 DNC: Issues & Insights says it’s time to compare what three prominent Never-Trumpers promised would be Joe Biden’s presidency with what it’s actually been in the first 100 days.

Let’s review: The former Ohio Republican governor told America how moderate and sensible Joe Biden would be as president. Former New Jersey Gov. Christie Todd Whitman assured America that Joe would work with everybody. And Jeff Flake, the former Arizona senator whose last name tells the story, well, he was enraptured with those “better angels” Joe would allegedly summon.

The I&I guys would like to know when we can expect apologies from these clowns. Don’t hold your breath, friends.