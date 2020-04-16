«
April 16, 2020

WARNING: RECYCLING MAY BE HAZARDOUS TO YOUR HEALTH: Stop the Virus Now, Save the Planet Later. Greens dream of a wondrous “circular economy,” but the pandemic exposes the grimmer reality. In: plastic bags. Out: recycling.

Posted by John Tierney at 5:17 pm
