RADIO FREE EUROPE/RADIO LIBERTY: What ever happened to Saddam’s “Most Wanted”?

This is a graphic and worth the look. According to RFE/RL, seven thugs are still at large. A handful were captured and released. Otherwise they are dead or remain in detention.

I picked up a “Most Wanted” deck of cards when I was on active duty in Iraq. I saw it in a drawer about six months ago.