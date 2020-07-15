«
»

July 15, 2020

QUIET REVOLUTION SPARKED BY JANUS GOES ON: It gets little coverage, but Benito Casanova’s Writ of Certiorari to the Supreme Court is the latest step in the war against public sector unionism made possible by the landmark 2018 decision.

Posted by Mark Tapscott at 10:26 am
InstaPundit is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to Amazon.com.