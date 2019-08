QUAGMIRES, THEN AND NOW:

● Shot: ‘It Was One Problem After Another’: How Woodstock 50 Fell Apart.

—Rolling Stone, Sunday.

● Chaser: Not Sorry, Boomers: Woodstock Was A Bad Trip.

—The Federalist, Thursday.

To be fair, not all open-air concerts are organized with the same rigid attention to detail and crowd safety as Altamont…