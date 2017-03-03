March 3, 2017

PUNK ROCKERS FOR THE EIGHTH AIR FORCE: Punk rock versus Red fascists. I’m not engaging the “is Trump the new punk rock” debate. No, I swear I’m not. I’m avoiding it entirely. (Though…it’s an intriguing, “yuge” idea…) I am providing open source evidence that genuine punk has a conservative edge. Indeed ™. I mean, stifling, stuffy, left-lib propagandists utterly dominate popular culture, and have for decades.

No wonder freedom-seeking rebel souls reject its mental and spiritual prison.

They’ve been rejecting it for decades.

In the video to which I’ve linked, The Explosives sing “Fortress Europe.” DEEP BACKGROUND: This snappy tune comes from the era when Democrats thought Ronald Reagan was the threat, not the Kremlin.

The lyrics in this wry tune include this line:

“Red tanks in the alleys of Prague…”

Hey, it happened. That’s a fact. 1968. Dubchek. The man had courage. Real courage.

Of course, Commie tanks aren’t parked in Prague today. And Reagan deserves some credit for that. That’s a fact. No matter what Nancy Pelosi says to The New York Times.

“We’ll reactivate the Eighth Air Force…”

That’s another line in “Fortress Europe.”

Golly gee. We’ve reactivated the Eighth Air Force.

OK. You can read the lyrics as tongue in cheek. But Red tanks in Prague were grim reality. And American power was the only real response. Even tongue in cheek punk recognized that reality, long before the New York Times.