August 25, 2017

LOOK OUT! FASCISTS ARE MAKING MUSIC! Dennis Prager explains in The Daily Signal how he was mugged by The New York Times in a story about his (gasp!) conducting an orchestra.

The Times writer wasted no time in portraying me [as a bigot]. He wrote, “a number of [the musicians] are refusing to play the fund-raiser, saying that allowing the orchestra to be conducted by Mr. Prager, who has suggested that same-sex marriage would lead to polygamy and incest, among other contentious statements, would be tantamount to endorsing and normalizing bigotry.”

Prager continues with a series of explanations on how a clever but dishonest reporter (and his or her asleep-at-the-switch editors) can create a political narrative out of thin air:

“Lesson No. 1: When the mainstream media write or say that a conservative “suggested” something that sounds outrageous, it usually means the conservative never actually said it.”

Gee, it’s almost as if there were a standard operating procedure to create a smear!