February 3, 2021

POWERLINE: The DeSantis Dissent, Cont’d. I think this post by Scott Johnson has already been linked on Instapundit, but if you haven’t read it you should. DeSantis has hit on a very good way to fight back against Big Tech censorship. The post links to a report in The Sarasota Herald-Tribune. I’ll post one paragraph from the article

DeSantis said legislation he’d support also would allow $100,000 daily fines to be levied against a company that removes a political candidate from its platform during an election campaign. Any favorable support a candidate receives from a media company in getting a campaign message out also should be reported as a political contribution, the governor said.

Here’s the first Desantis Dissent post.