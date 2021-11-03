November 3, 2021

PART TWO: Consequences of America Losing a War to China

In July Japan’s Vice Defense Minister Yasuhide Nakayama told the Hudson Institute that China and Russia could launch a surprise “Pearl Harbor-style attack” in the Pacific. The Washington Examiner and Reuters quoted Nakayama as insisting the U.S. and Japan must demonstrate the will to deter both China and Russia because “they are doing their (military) exercises together.” They conduct exercises from “Honolulu to Japan,” which means America’s “protection line is going … backwards …”

Nakayama said China would likely target Taiwan. But that threatens Okinawa (a Japanese island with U.S. bases). Mid-Pacific exercises demonstrate targeting Hawaii and the West Coast, so he couldn’t rule out an attack on Hawaii reprising 1941 but employing 21st-century weaponry.