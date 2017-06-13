June 13, 2017

OUTFLANKING CHINA IN THE SOUTH CHINA SEA:

From the U.S. Naval Institute’s Proceedings Magazine:

To borrow a concept from Chinese strategist Sun Tzu, the way forward for the United States is “to attack the enemy’s strategy.” 8 By raising awareness of China’s actions in the South China Sea and enabling regional nations to invest in asymmetric capabilities for maritime defense, the United States can turn the tables on China’s A2/AD strategy and leverage geography and international partnerships to maintain freedom of navigation.