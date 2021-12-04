December 4, 2021

ON EAGLES’ WINGS: When you see a Boeing 747’s wing, you know somebody designed it. So the central question posed by “The Genius of Flight” is why don’t we come to the same conclusion when looking at the vastly more complicated design of an eagle’s wing?

Yes, the issue here is design versus evolution, but regardless of which side you take on that long-running debate, this is a marvelously crafted and intellectually inspiring presentation that is at once entertaining and instructive.