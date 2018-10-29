October 29, 2018
OLDEST WEAPONS EVER FOUND IN NORTH AMERICA WERE DISCOVERED IN TEXAS: I suppose that isn’t too surprising. There’s a debate over the age of the weapons. They may be 15,500 years old, which would make them “pre-Clovis.”
