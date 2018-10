OBAMA’S DOJ PREDICTED FAMILY MIGRATION EXPLOSION, DID NOTHING: Lawyers for the federal government told a federal judge in 2015 that failing to allow U.S. immigration officials some leeway in how they implement the infamous Flores settlement would prompt an explosion of immigrant families – real and otherwise – trying to enter the country. The judge refused, Obama did nothing to prepare for the onslaught and here we are today. LifeZette’s Brendan Kirby has the story.