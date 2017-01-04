January 4, 2017

OBAMA PEACE PRIZE UPDATE: U.S. troops operating inside Mosul.

I’m not at all surprised by this, but according to the article this is the first time it has been publicly acknowledged.

ISIS has had more than two years to prepare and fortify their stronghold, and the Iraqis are now faced with clearing more than 200,000 buildings in the city — a process that involves clearing each one from the roof, through every room and closet, and down into the tunnels between the structures.

Dorrian described the current fight in the eastern part of the city as “extraordinarily dangerous,” adding later that once the Iraqis cross the river and enter the west it is going to be a “very tough fight there as well.”