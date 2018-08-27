August 27, 2018

OBAMA JUDGE KILLS TRUMP ORDER TO DRAIN DEEPEST PART OF THE SWAMP: No part of the Washington Swamp is more deeply entrenched than the federal bureaucrat unions. So it was no surprise when the American Federation of Government Employees (AFGE) filed suit against President Donald Trump’s May 25 Executive Order (EO) directly challenging the bureaucrat unions’ power and perks.

Today, a Department of Justice spokesman hems and haws on what the administration will do in response to an Obama-appointed federal judge’s ruling late Friday striking down most of Trump’s EO. LifeZette’s Connor Wolf puts it all in proper context. This is VIP because if Trump can make Mexico pay for that wall, maybe he can also penetrate the bureaucrat wall that protects Washington against genuine reform.