October 12, 2018

NOW RADICAL LEFT IS TURNING ON WHITE WOMEN: Tamika Mallory, the radical lefty who was seen at a Louis Farrakhan rally earlier this year, has a Huffpo oped up today, the title of which says it all: “White Women, Stop Waiting for Black Women to Save You.”

LifeZette’s Deirdre Reilly notes that Mallory also issued a tweet touting the oped, saying “We need white women to get comfortable with discomfort, to check their fellow white women when they prop up white supremacy and white male patriarchy.” In other words, being a white woman makes you as much a beneficiary of “white privilege” as being an angry white male.

And then there’s this from Mallory, according to Reilly: “In November, we will replace rape apologists with the women the march inspired to run against them. In January 2019, we’re coming back with an agenda to end rape culture, white supremacy and patriarchy in America.”

Does this tell us that when the radical Left has to choose between gender and race, race will win? And should a reasonable person then conclude that the goal of radical left activists like Mallory isn’t racial reconciliation but racial weaponization on behalf of political power?