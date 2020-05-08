May 8, 2020

NOW GOVERNMENT MUST MAKE MICHAEL FLYNN WHOLE: Documents made public this week by Acting Director of National Intelligence (DNI) Richard Grenell made crystal clear that Lt. Gen. Michael Flynn was setup by the FBI, then falsely charged and unjustly prosecuted by the Department of Justice (DOJ). So the prosecution has been dropped.

But in the years since he was charged, Flynn’s life has been wrecked. His savings are gone, he has to sell his house, and who knows when he will be able to get a job. In a searing editorial, Issues & Insights poses the next question that justice demands be addressed:

“OK, but after having his life turned upside-down, where does Flynn go from here? And not just to get his good name back. He also deserves restitution for all that was taken from him by what increasingly looks like a criminal conspiracy, as we noted last week.”

If Flynn is not made whole, justice will still be incomplete.