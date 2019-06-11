June 11, 2019

NOTHING SMALL-TOWN ABOUT U.S. CHAMBER OF COMMERCE: President Donald Trump has all but declared war on the U.S. Chamber of Commerce (CoC), saying he’s a member of it but probably not for much longer. The CoC, Trump claims, “is more for the companies and the people that are members than they are for our country.”

Harsh judgement? Not at all, at least according to Sundance at The Last Refuge, who argues that “the CoC is the lead U.S. member of the multinational ‘Big Club’, and has driven policies directly against Main Street USA for three decades. Until now no modern U.S. president has ever been willing, or fearless enough, to take them on … ‘until now.’ And that’s just for openers. It gets better here.