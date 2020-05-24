«
»

May 24, 2020

NORTHERN CALIFORNIA DOCS SEE MORE SUICIDES THAN CCP VIRUS DEATHS: The data is steadily piling up, and it’s not unique to the Golden State, according to Jeffrey Tucker of the American Institute for Economic Research (AIER).

Posted by Mark Tapscott at 1:36 pm
