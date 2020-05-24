May 24, 2020
NORTHERN CALIFORNIA DOCS SEE MORE SUICIDES THAN CCP VIRUS DEATHS: The data is steadily piling up, and it’s not unique to the Golden State, according to Jeffrey Tucker of the American Institute for Economic Research (AIER).
NORTHERN CALIFORNIA DOCS SEE MORE SUICIDES THAN CCP VIRUS DEATHS: The data is steadily piling up, and it’s not unique to the Golden State, according to Jeffrey Tucker of the American Institute for Economic Research (AIER).
As an Amazon Associate,
I earn from qualifying purchases.