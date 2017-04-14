April 14, 2017

NORTH KOREA’S NUCLEAR TEST SITE IS PRIMED AND READY: This is a 38North.org report analyzing activity at Pyongyang’s Punggye-ri Nuclear Test Site. It’s excellent.

VERY MUCH RELATED: Last night’s post linking to NBC’s report that Washington is preparing to strike North Korea if it tests a nuclear device. (Bumping it.)

NBC NEWS REPORTS U.S. PREPARED TO STRIKE NORTH KOREA IF NORTH KOREA TESTS NUCLEAR DEVICE: NBC said “multiple senior U.S. intelligence officials” provided the information. That description usually means the reporter received an official, coordinated leak. U.S. officials also said South Korea must agree to the preemptive attack. In any case, strategic patience is over. For context, here’s the relevant history and background.

UPDATE: North Korea threatens its own “preemptive strike.” Sheesh. I know from personal experience that’s nothing new.