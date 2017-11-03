November 3, 2017
NORTH KOREA’S CRIMINAL SOVEREIGNTY
In 2010, the U.S. Army War College’s Strategic Studies Institute aptly described North Korea’s peculiar situation as “criminal sovereignty” unique in the world’s “national security arena.” The Kim regime “uses state sovereignty to protect itself from external interference in its domestic affairs while dedicating a portion of its government to carrying out illicit international activities in defiance of international law and the domestic laws of numerous other nations.”
Check it out.