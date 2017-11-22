November 22, 2017

NORTH KOREAN PARASITES: I know, “parasites” was a common Stalinist Communist accusation. But this article is about real parasites — parasitic worms in human intestines, specifically unfortunate human beings living in the Stalinist Communist hellhole of North Korea.

“An estimated 5 million people in North Korea have intestinal roundworms. That’s 20 percent of the population,” said Dr. Peter Hotez, the dean of the National School of Tropical Medicine at Baylor.

Here’s the sensational news hook: Doctors found worm parasites “while repairing intestinal damage from multiple bullet wounds” sustained by a 24 year old North Korean soldier as he escaped from North Korea. The defecting soldier was apparently in a unit assigned to the UN’s Joint Security Area — which means he is supposed to be getting decent food and better health care. By the way, Stalinist Communist North Korea has centralized national health care. Bernie Sanders, take note.

MORE FOR SENATOR SANDERS: North Korea has “songbun.” Songbun is “a system of ascribed status…Based on the political, social, and economic background of one’s direct ancestors as well as the behavior of their relatives, songbun is used to determine whether an individual is trusted with responsibilities, is given opportunities within North Korea, or even receives adequate food.”

Like, hey Bernie, Kim Jong Un starves deplorables, at least people his regime deem deplorable, so to speak. Does this callous destruction of human lives lead you rethink socialism?

This complex topic is “To be continued.”