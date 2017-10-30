October 30, 2017
NORTH KOREAN ASSASSINS ARRESTED IN CHINA:
North Korean agents who attempted to assassinate Kim Han Sol were arrested in Beijing, according to a South Korean newspaper.
The JoongAng Daily reported Monday Chinese authorities have detained a group of North Koreans connected to a plot to kill Kim following the assassination of Kim’s father, Kim Jong Nam, at an airport in Malaysia.
