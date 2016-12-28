December 28, 2016

NORTH KOREA HAS BIG PLANS:

Next year will be the most opportune time for North Korea to bolster its nuclear program because of upcoming leadership changes in the United States and South Korea, according to a senior North Korean official who defected recently to the South.

“With South Korea holding presidential elections and the U.S. undergoing an administration transition, the North sees 2017 as the prime time for nuclear development,” said Thae Yong-ho, who was North Korea’s second highest ranking diplomat in London.