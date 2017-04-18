April 18, 2017

NORTH KOREA ENCOUNTERS THE TRUMP ERA: Mike Pence explains:

“My presence here … is really to deliver that message that we’ve really moved beyond the era of strategic patience, we’ve moved beyond the failed dialogues of the past. And now we’ve moved into an era when President Trump is absolutely committed to marshaling the energy of the world community, in countries in the Asian pacific, to use economic and diplomatic power to isolate North Korea and achieve a goal of a denuclearized Korean peninsula.”