September 5, 2017

NORTH KOREA “BEGGING FOR WAR”:

U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley said Monday that North Korean leader Kim Jong Un is “begging for war,” and warned that the United States does not have unlimited patience.

“His abusive use of missiles and his nuclear threats show that he is begging for war,” Haley said. “War is never something the United States wants; we don’t want it now, but our country’s patience is not unlimited; we will defend our allies and our territory.”