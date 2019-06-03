June 3, 2019

NO, VA BEACH IS NOT INDICATIVE OF A MASS SHOOTING EPIDEMIC IN U.S.: A standard trope from Democrats whenever there is a tragedy like the Virginia Beach massacre is that such mass shootings are at epidemic levels in America. And so it was Friday in the wake of the Virginia crime.

But compared to the most of the rest of the world, the U.S. has comparatively far fewer such crimes, according to data from 97 countries compiled and analyzed by Dr. John Lott, founder of the Crime Prevention Research Center (PPRC).

Lott is often harshly (and unjustly in my view) by gun control advocates, but Spencer Critchley, a former investigative journalist-turned Democratic communications guru, offered in The Epoch Times both a reasonable critique and some sound advice about appealing to gun owners for the swarm of Democrats seeking to unseat President Donald Trump in 2020.