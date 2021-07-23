July 23, 2021

NO, RED STATES AREN’T THE UNVACCINATED: Biden administration officials are insisting that most of the unvaccinated reside in Red States, with the implication that it’s Republicans keeping the nation from achieving higher total vaccinations. But Issues & Insights says most the biggest anti-vaxxers are on the Left.

“The states with low vaccination rates also tend to have larger minority populations. And blacks are the least likely racial or ethnic group to have been vaccinated, with Hispanics the second least likely, according to the Kaiser Family Foundation.

“Alabama and Mississippi, for example, are the states with the lowest vaccination rates in the country. They are also that states that have some of the highest share of blacks – 38 percent in Mississippi and 27 percent in Alabama. Louisiana (the fifth least vaccinated state), is 32 percent black, and in Georgia (sixth lowest vaccination rate) blacks make up 31 percent of the population.

“In fact, six of the 10 states with the lowest vaccination rates have larger-than-average black populations. At the other end of the spectrum, eight of the 10 states with the highest vaccination rates have larger-than-average white populations.”