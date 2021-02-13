February 13, 2021

NO, MR. RASKIN, WE DIDN’T GIVE YOU OUR SOVEREIGN POWERS: James Bovard, writing for the American Institute for Economic Research (AIER), points to something Rep. Jamie Raskin (D-MD) said during one of his numerous Senate impeachment trial of President Donald Trump:

“In his final pitch to senators on Thursday, Raskin included the usual hackneyed references to Abraham Lincoln and the Declaration of Independence. Then Raskin recited the first ‘We the People’ sentence of the preamble of the Constitution and declared: ‘You see what just happened? The sovereign power of the people … flowed right into Congress.’”

Maybe Raskin missed class that day at Harvard Law when the concepts of sovereignty and public servant were covered.