June 15, 2018

NO BIAS IN THE FBI’S HILLARY EMAIL PROBE? YOU’RE KIDDING, RIGHT? There is a basic problem at the heart of the report of the Department of Justice Inspector General on the FBI’s 2016 investigation of former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton’s use of a private email server and address to conduct official U.S. diplomatic business.

The report provides reams of evidence that the key FBI executives running the email probe were extremely prejudiced, nay, obsessively biased against President Donald Trump and for Clinton. But the report offers zero logical explanation for why those reams don’t provide the most likely explanation for the fact the FBI gave Clinton a free pass after she demonstrated gross negligence in handling hundreds of the country’s most sensitive national security secrets.

And that’s why come Monday, IG Michael Horowitz is likely to have a very rough time of it before the Senate Judiciary Committee. And no matter how bruised and battered he may be at the day, he’ll have to face it all over again before the House Judiciary Committee on Tuesday.