May 4, 2021

THE CLUES LEAD TO A LAB IN WUHAN: Origin of Covid — Following the Clues. Nicholas Wade, one of the best science journalists in the world, meticulously reviews the structure of the Covid virus and the evidence for the competing theories of its origin. He concludes that “proponents of lab escape can explain all the available facts about SARS2 considerably more easily than can those who favor natural emergence.”

People round the world who have been pretty much confined to their homes for the last year might like a better answer than their media are giving them. Perhaps one will emerge in time. After all, the more months pass without the natural emergence theory gaining a shred of supporting evidence, the less plausible it may seem. Perhaps the international community of virologists will come to be seen as a false and self-interested guide. The common sense perception that a pandemic breaking out in Wuhan might have something to do with a Wuhan lab cooking up novel viruses of maximal danger in unsafe conditions could eventually displace the ideological insistence that whatever Trump said can’t be true.

And then let the reckoning begin.