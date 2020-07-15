«
»

July 15, 2020

NICE WORK IF YOU CAN GET IT: Nancy Pelosi, Mitch McConnell, Chuck Schumer and Kevin McCarthy will make out like bandits when they retire, thanks to the taxpayers funding their incredibly lucrative congressional pensions.

Posted by Mark Tapscott at 5:49 pm
