May 28, 2021

NEW EVIDENCE FOR THE GOSPELS: Erik Manning points to Richard Bauckham’s analysis of the significance of the named eyewitnesses rendering problematic the argument of critics like Bart Ehrman that it’s all based on legends.

Posted by Mark Tapscott at 12:01 pm
