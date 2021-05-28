May 28, 2021
NEW EVIDENCE FOR THE GOSPELS: Erik Manning points to Richard Bauckham’s analysis of the significance of the named eyewitnesses rendering problematic the argument of critics like Bart Ehrman that it’s all based on legends.
