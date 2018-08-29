August 29, 2018

NAMES THAT HAVE BEEN TOSSED AROUND FOR McCAIN’S SEAT: Kirk Adams, Barbara Barrett, Mark Brnovich, Eileen Klein, Jon Kyl, John Lopez, Cindy McCain, Karrin Taylor Robson, Matt Salmon, John Shadegg, Kelli Ward, Grant Woods and many others, great and small.

The first thing Gov. Ducey has to do is decide if he wants a caretaker for the job or someone who might run in the next election for that seat (2020). Since he is running for re-election himself now, he needs to consider how his choice will go over with his supporters and potential supporters.

Instapundit readers: Feel free to leave advice for Gov. Ducey here.